Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – A seminar was held in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on August 29 to discuss establishing a platform to facilitate tourism and tourism workforce via public-private partnership.



The event was a result of the tourism development project between Japan’s Kyoto prefecture and Thua Thien – Hue province starting from 2018. This year, the prefecture continued assisting the province in marketing activities and workforce training.



Speaking at the event, acting Director of the provincial Tourism Department Le Huu Minh said the two localities are ancient capitals so that they share similarities in culture and history, thus laying an important foundation for mutual support in diverse areas, especially in tourism.



In recent years, ties between Vietnam and Japan have extended into locality-to-locality level such as Ho Chi Minh City – Osaka, Hai Phong – Kitakyushu, Da Nang – Yokohama, and Thua Thien-Hue with Kyoto and Gifu prefectures and Takazama city.



The same day, a delegation from the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam introduced Japanese collaborators to Thua Thien-Hue to help with Japanese teaching in schools within 10 months.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Dung wished that Japanese collaborators would fulfill their assigned tasks in the locality, contributing to deepening people-to-people exchange.



Since 2014, the “Japanese collaborators” programme has gone through five tenures, with 16 collaborators working in Thua Thien – Hue. -VNA