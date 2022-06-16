Society More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on June 16 to repatriate eight sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Society Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha celebrates 83rd founding anniversary The Central Executive Committee of Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on June 16 to mark the 83rd founding anniversary of Hoa Hao Buddhism.

Society Digital transformation helps diversify forms of media products Digital transformation is both a must and an opportunity for the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to make changes, Vu Viet Trang, VNA General Director, said on June 16.

World Vietnam affirms commitment to promote rights of the disabled A Vietnam representative affirmed the country's commitment to promote the rights of the persons with disabilities (PwDs) while attending a meeting held in New York on June 14 - 16.