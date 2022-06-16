Seminar talks role of press in promoting education for girls from ethnic minority groups
Participants at the event (Photo: tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 16 by the UNESCO and “Ngay Nay” (Today) magazine run by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations to discuss the role of the press in the education of girls from ethnic minority groups.
The seminar was part of the “We are ABLE” project that aims to strengthen the empowerment and improve the livelihood and income for women from ethnic minority groups. The project, funded by CJ Group of the Republic of Korea, was launched in 2019 and covers Ha Giang province in the north, Ninh Thuan in the south central region, and Soc Trang in the south.
Addressing the event, UNESCO representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart said that COVID-19 has forced many schools to shut down, causing the largest learning disruption in human history. In Vietnam, 21 million students have been affected, including girls, he added.
The campaign #KeepingGirlsinthePicture - "For a future picture with girls" was launched by the UNESCO in 2020 with an aim to call for the maintenance of achieved progresses in education for girls, ensuring the continuation of their learning, and helping girls go to school safely when schools reopen, stated Manhart.
Manhart said that in the 2021-2022 period, the campaign focuses on promoting gender equality and education services for children from ethnic minority groups in the three provinces.
During the process, the UNESCO recognises the role of the press in influencing the public and calling on stakeholders to take necessary actions, he underlined.
At the seminar, speakers shared their findings in education for girls from ethnic minority groups through their 99-day journey across Vietnam, as well as their views on the role of the press in the education of girls from ethnic minority groups.
Participants discussed a number of issues, including images of girls and women in the media, and gave solutions to exploit sustainable approaches to promote the internal strengths of girls from ethnic minority groups./.