Society Action month for Vietnamese elderly launched in Ha Tinh The Central Committee of the Vietnam Association of the Elderly (VAE) held a ceremony to launch the Action Month for the Elderly 2023 in the central province of Ha Tinh on September 30.

Society Working together to promote the Vietnamese language For Vietnamese people overseas, helping their descendants be fluent in the Vietnamese language has long been an important wish, and the 100,000 Vietnamese people living and working in Laos are no exception.

Videos HCM City to build second blood bank The Ho Chi Minh City will spend 700 billion VND (28.6 million USD) on building the second blood bank.