Culture - Sports Document on digital transformation in tourism industry published The Tourism Information Technology Centre (TITC) under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has published a set of documents on digital transformation in the tourism industry.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam reach final of AFF U16 Youth Championships Vietnam on August 10 beat Thailand 2-0 at the semifinal of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U16 Youth Championships 2022, winning a ticket to the final of the tournament in Indonesia on August 12.

Culture - Sports RoK singer shows love for Vietnamese destinations in new MV Vietnam looks stunning in a music video “Waiting for You – 5,000 Years” newly released by Republic of Korean singer and composer Joseph Kwon to mark the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 22, 1992 – 2022).