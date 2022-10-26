At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and people appreciate the contributions by the senator, his spouse and his senior foreign policy aid Tim Rieser to the process of reconciliation and promotion of the bilateral relations.The ambassador recalled their initial support through the Leahy War Victims Fund launched in the 1990s and programmes and initiatives worth millions of USD targeting victims of bombs and mines and dioxin, the search of missing Vietnamese soldiers and educational cooperation.The results in the settlement of war consequences have helped to bring people of the two countries closer, build up mutual trust and understanding, and open up cooperation opportunities in other spheres, the diplomat continued.Vietnam always welcomes the senator and his wife back to Vietnam when possible, Dung said, calling on Leahy to continue his support and contributions to the bilateral relationship, while helping with the building of a network of friendship parliamentarians./.