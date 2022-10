Senator Patrick Leahy, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, has pledged to further contribute to the Vietnam-US relationship even when he retires.The senator and his spouse called at the Vietnamese Embassy on October 25. Talking to the embassy's staff, Leahy said he will continue working to maintain and promote cooperation between the US and Vietnam in the settlement of war consequences , for the interests of each nation as well as for common interests and for a better world.He suggested enhancing exchanges between young generations of the two countries, saying that is the best way to help Vietnamese and Americans intensify their mutual understanding and contribute to strengthening the bilateral friendship.Leahy and his spouse expressed their special feelings towards Vietnam, saying they are always happy to visit the Southeast Asian nation, and love the friendly, open Vietnamese who are always keen to learn.