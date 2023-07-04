Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation Tran Quoc Tuan said the winning of a berth for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is an achievement of historical significance of Vietnamese football in general and women's football in particular.

The 23-strong squad will depart for New Zealand on July 5. They will have nearly two weeks to adapt to the conditions at the venue for Group E matches in the tournament. In the group stage, they will face the US, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Over the past time, the “golden girls" have crowned SEA Games champions for eight times, with many successive, and successfully competed in the AFF Cup and qualified for the 2024 Olympic First Qualifier./.

VNA