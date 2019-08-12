The 39-year-old had swallowed 77 capsules of cocaine before travelling for over 50 hours from Nigeria to Vietnam, via Ethiopia and Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

– A Senegalese man was arrested at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City for trafficking nearly 1.6 kg of cocaine he had swallowed, the customs office at the airport announced on August 12.It further said that the 39-year-old had swallowed 77 capsules of cocaine before travelling for over 50 hours from Nigeria to Vietnam, via Ethiopia and Thailand.After scanning his abdomen, competent forces brought the man to Military Hospital 175, where medical measures were used to take out the amount of cocaine valued at around 10 billion VND (430,000 USD).The case is under further investigation.-VNA