Phnom Penh (VNA) – Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong met with Gen. Hun Manet, member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), head of the CPP Central Committee’s Youth Wing, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army in Phnom Penh on October 19.

Thuong expressed his delight at visiting Cambodia in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year. He congratulated Cambodia on its achievements over the past years and expressed his belief that Cambodia will continue reaping new successes in the process of national construction and development.

Hun Manet, for his part, stressed that the Parties, States, armies and people of Cambodia and Vietnam have always stood side by side together to overcome difficulties and gain victory in the past struggle for national liberation and overthrowing the Pol Pot genocidal regime, as well as obtaining successes in the current cause of national construction and development.

Expressing their delight at the development of bilateral ties in various areas, the officials agreed to reinforce relations between the two Parties and nations in the coming time, particularly in national defence-security, people-to-people and youth exchanges./.