Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard bolster cooperation The Vietnam Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard held talks in Hanoi on February 21 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation.

Politics Opinions on draft revised Land Law collected Representatives from organisations as well as experts and scientists gave their opinions on the draft Land Law (revised) during a conference held in Hanoi on February 21.

Politics HCM City eyes boosting cooperation with Russian localities Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, on February 21 hosted First Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council Andrey Yatskin.