Senior Lao leaders receive Vietnamese Party delegation
Le Hoai Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, has paid a working visit to Laos at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith (R) receives Le Hoai Trung, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations. (Photo: VNA)
On February 22, General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, National Assembly Chairman Saysomphone Phomvihane, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith received, while Thongsavanh Phomvihane held talks with the Vietnamese delegation.
At the receptions, the Lao leaders spoke highly of the outcomes of the working session between the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations and its Lao counterpart, saying that those have contributed to further deepening the Vietnam - Laos special solidarity.
The Lao leaders congratulated Vietnam on its achievements, expressing their delight at the fruitful development of the bilateral relations.
They affirmed that Laos attaches great importance to the relationship with Vietnam, stressing that the two commissions need to continue to closely coordinate, enhance the exchange of information and experience, and support each other, thus successfully implementing resolutions of their party congresses and agreements between senior leaders of the two Parties and States.
For his part, Trung affirmed that Vietnam's foreign policy always attaches importance and gives top priority to developing the special relations between the two countries.
He acknowledged with pleasure that the cooperative relationship between the two Parties and States has increasingly developed in a more practical and effective manner in all fields, contributing to maintaining the stability and development of each country.
The official took this occasion to convey the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other senior Vietnamese leaders to Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and other leaders of Laos.
At their talks, Trung and Thongsavanh reviewed the cooperation between the two commissions.
They also emphasised the necessity to further boost coordination between the agencies in implementing agreements between senior Party and State leaders of the two nations and expand and improve the efficiency of cooperation between other commissions of the two Parties./.