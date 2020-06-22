ASEAN Thai Prime Minister launches “new normal” initiative Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has launched the government's "new normal" initiative by inviting people from all sectors of society to map out Thailand's future after the COVID-19 crisis.

World Thailand approves large-scale projects to spur economy Thailand’s Board of Investment (BoI) recently approved five large-scale projects with a total investment value of 41.83 billion THB (1.34 billion USD) in an effort to reactivate economic drivers after the country began easing lockdown measures.

ASEAN Indonesia’s public debts swell due to COVID-19 The Indonesian Ministry of Finance said on June 17 the country’s total public debts hit over 5.2 quadrillion rupiah (5 billion USD) as of May, much higher than the previous month and the same period last year.

World Singapore announces guidelines for election campaigning activities The Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) on June 18 announced guidelines for election campaigning activities amid COVID-19 pandemic.