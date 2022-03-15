Senior officials of Thai Nguyen, Kien Giang expelled from Party
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 15 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to discuss disciplinary measures against two senior officials of Thai Nguyen and Kien Giang provinces.
Colonel Nguyen The Anh, member of the Party Committee of Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Considering proposals by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat perceived that while serving as member of the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen province, Secretary of the Party Committee and head of the province’s Industrial Zones Authority during 2013 - 2019, Phan Manh Cuong, who is currently member of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thai Nguyen city, violated the principles on Party organisation and activities along with working regulations, broke the regulations on the things Party members must not do, lacked sense of responsibility, showed lax leadership, lacked examination and supervision, and committed many wrongdoings in financial, budgetary, asset, and land management and use.
Cuong’s wrongdoings resulted in “very serious” consequences; caused monetary and asset losses to the State; stirred concern among cadres, Party members, and people; and negatively affected the prestige of the Party organisation and himself. He also did not voluntarily admit his wrongdoings and shortcomings, according to the Secretariat.
The meeting also looked into the case of Colonel Nguyen The Anh, member of the Party Committee of Kien Giang province, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and commander of the province’s border guard force.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat noted while serving as deputy director of the department for drug and crime prevention and control at the Border Guard High Command, Deputy Chief of the Permanent Office of the National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Trade Fraud, and Counterfeits, member of the Party Committee of Kien Giang, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and commander of the province’s border guard force, Anh violated the principles of democratic centralism and working regulations; ignored self-improvement; shown degraded political virtue, morality, and lifestyle; accepted bribes; infringed the rules on the things Party members must not do; broke the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws on personnel affairs, financial management and use, and the combat against corruption, negative phenomena, smuggling, and trade frauds.
The wrongdoings by Anh resulted in “very serious” consequences, caused monetary and asset losses to the State, and led to “very negative” impact on the prestige of the Party organisation, the border guard force, and himself.
Based on the officials' violations and the Party's regulations on handling violated party members, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided to expel Cuong and Anh from the Party./.