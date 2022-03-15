Politics Sierra Leone values friendship, cooperation with Vietnam: President Sierra Leone attaches importance to the development of its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, affirmed President Julius Maada Bio at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on March 15.

Politics Can Tho, France agree to cooperate in various areas Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Emmanuelle Pavillon Grosser reached consensus on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in tourism, health care and education during their meeting on March 15.

Politics NA Standing Committee to focus on industry-trade, environment issues during Q&A session The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will raise questions on issues under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment during the question-and-answer part of their ongoing ninth session.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 15. ​