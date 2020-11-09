ASEAN ASEAN 2020: ASEAN Women CEO Summit The ASEAN Women CEO Summit was held in Hanoi on November 9 under the theme “Making change for stronger and more responsive women entrepreneur community”. Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh attended the conference.

As Vietnam is serving as ASEAN Chair in 2020, many Russian experts have their belief in the Southeast Asian nation's activeness in promoting ASEAN-Russia cooperative relations.

Thai Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit will represent Thailand to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by the middle of this month, said the Bangkok Post on November 7.