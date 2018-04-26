Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung. (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung attended a meeting in Singapore on April 26 to review preparations for the 32nd ASEAN Summit which will take place in the island country on April 27 and 28.The ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting approved the summit’s schedule, agenda and a list of documents that will be submitted to leaders of ASEAN member states at the 32nd ASEAN Summit.The officials highly spoke of excellent preparations of the host Singapore, saying they expect that this year’s summit will map out important directions to promote the bloc’s solidarity and unity, improve self-resilience and foster innovation-driven development in the ASEAN in the face of new opportunities and challenges.Additionally, the ASEAN senior officials exchanged views on issues of intra-ASEAN cooperation and cooperation between ASEAN and its partners. To effectively implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, they agreed to strengthen coordination at both regional and national levels and promote the role of ASEAN coordinating and functioning bodies. They will also ramp up communication campaigns to raise awareness of the benefits of the ASEAN Community among their people.They discussed the implementation of cooperation with partners in the time ahead with a focus on improving the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanism and forums and enhancing cooperation on areas that are ASEAN’s priority. They emphasized the need to maintain a common stance between ASEAN member states and consolidate ASEAN’s centrality in cooperation with these partners.The 17th ASEAN Political-Security Community Council (APSC) Meeting and the 21th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting will take place on April 27, on the threshold of the 32nd ASEAN Summit.-VNA