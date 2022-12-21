On behalf of the leaders of the Party and State, Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited and extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the Archbishop’s Palace of Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese.

Archbishop Nguyen Nang thanked the government for its assistance to activities of Catholic followers, and pledged to join hands with other residents in HCM City in boosting national development in all aspects.

Visiting the General Confederation of the Evangelical Church of Vietnam (South), Deputy PM Minh called on followers to continue upholding the motto of “living the gospel, serving the Christ, and serving the Fatherland and the people” so as to help with the national construction.

Pastor and Chairman Truong thanked the Party and State for supporting the Church and Protestants nationwide to practice the religion and develop.

Also on December 21, Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Commission for Mass Mobilization, visited the Episcopal Palace of Long Xuyen Diocese in An Giang province.

Bishop Tran Van Toan said he will further encourage Catholics to stay united and actively participate in patriotic emulation movements to contribute to socio-economic development and defence - security safeguarding./.

