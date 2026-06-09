Senior Party official receives Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference delegation

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on June 9 received a delegation from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, led by its Vice Chairperson Xian Hui.



At the meeting, Tu affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching great importance to and giving top priority to developing relations with China within the overall framework of its foreign policy. He also commended the cooperation between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the CPPCC National Committee, noting that it has made positive contributions to strengthening the Vietnam–China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



Highlighting the important role played by the two organisations in the political and social life of their respective countries, particularly in promoting national unity, Tu proposed they continue expanding exchanges of experience and take the lead in effectively implementing the common perceptions reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.



He also suggested the two bodies enhance exchanges on Party building, state governance, consensus-building within society, socio-economic development and efforts to improve people's life.



For her part, Xian said the primary objective of the visit is to implement the important common perceptions reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries during General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and State President To Lam’s recent visit to China.



Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (L) and Vice Chairperson Xian Hui of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

Expressing agreement with her host, Xian affirmed that China attaches great importance to relations with Vietnam and prioritises advancing the bilateral ties in line with the “six major orientations” agreed by the leaders of the two Parties and countries, with a view to making cooperation increasingly substantive and effective.



Sharing the positive outcomes of the delegation’s visit and the achievements in cooperation between the CPPCC National Committee and the VFF in recent years, she stressed that the Chinese organisation would continue to work closely with its Vietnamese counterpart, regularly exchange experiences and learn from one another while further promoting their important roles in each country’s political life.



The Chinese official also highlighted the importance of encouraging exchanges among different sectors of society, particularly business leaders and scientists, and harnessing the expertise of prominent figures from various fields, while promoting practical cooperation between the two countries and further strengthening the social foundations of the bilateral relations./.