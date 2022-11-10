Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (R) shakes hands with Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong on November 9 hosted a reception for Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Sisay Leudetmounsone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.



During the meeting, the Lao official conveyed greetings of General Secretary of the LPRP and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith to Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese senior leaders.



She congratulated Vietnam on its comprehensive achievements, especially in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining economic growth, expressing her belief that that under the leadership of the CPV, the Vietnamese people will continue to record greater achievements in the country’s doi moi (renewal) process.





At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

She expressed her pleasure at the fruitful development of the Vietnam-Laos special relations across fields, saying that Laos will work closely with Vietnam to preserving and promoting this special solidarity and relationship to future generations of the two nations.



The Lao official informed her host of the outcomes of the talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Truong Thi Mai, affirming that the two sides are determined to effectively implement agreements between senior leaders of the two parties and countries.



For his part, Thuong affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance and give top priority to promoting the Vietnam – Laos special relations, and strongly supports Laos’ renewal process.



He said the practical and effective development of the Vietnam – Laos special relations has contributed importantly to maintaining political stability, defence, security and socio-economic development in each country.



The Vietnamese official proposed orientations to further strengthen relations between the two parties and states in the coming time, especially in the exchange of ideas on theoretical and practical issues, sharing experience in Party and political system building, training, and personnel planning.



Thuong took the occasion to extend his greetings to permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany, and other Lao senior leaders.



Earlier the same day, Sisay Leudetmounsone held talks with her Vietnamese counterpart Truong Thi Mai, during which the two sides discussed issues related to party and political system building, personnel work, and the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two organisation commissions for the 2022-2026 period./.