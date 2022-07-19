Senior Party official visits Vietnam - Laos joint venture
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong visited Star Telecom, a joint venture between Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group of Vietnam and Lao Asia Telecom, in Vientiane on July 19.
Thuong and other senior officials are paying a working trip to Laos to attend activities marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962) and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977) between Vietnam and Laos.
Talking to Star Telecom's staff, he spoke highly of the firm’s contributions to Laos, describing it as a role model of the coopertaion, investment and business partnerships between the two nations.
He emphasised that Vietnam and Laos boast unique relations with the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and people.
The official expressed his hope that Star Telecom will bring into play traditions of the special, pure, faithful and exemplary ties between Vietnam and Laos in order to promote its investment and business activities./.