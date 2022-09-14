Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai (L) meets with President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) and PM Kishida Fumio. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai has wrapped up her official visit to Japan.

Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, previously met with President of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP) and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio; Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo; Chief Representative of the New Komeito Party Natsuo Yamaguchi; Secretary General of the LDP Motegi Toshimitsu and President of the National Personnel Authority of Japan Kawamoto Yuko.

Meeting with PM Fumio and leaders of the political parties of Japan, Mai expressed her delight at the comprehensive and practical development of Vietnam – Japan ties within the framework of the bilateral extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia, especially high political trust which has been increasingly consolidated via regular high-level exchanges.

Japan is now a top important economic partner of Vietnam, she said, adding that the two sides expanded cooperation in various areas, including national defence-security. Nearly half of million Vietnamese are working and studying in Japan.

The Vietnamese official suggested Japan continue assisting Vietnam in the process of implementing the socio-economic development policy set by the 13th National Party Congress; resume the training of Vietnamese officials at all levels, expand locality-to-locality cooperation, and work closely together on international issues for peace, cooperation and development.

On the occasion, she proposed PM Fumio and leaders of the Japanese political parties continue offering support to the Vietnamese community in Japan.

Truong Thi Mai meets with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party Central Committee Shii Kazuo. (Photo: VNA)

The host leaders affirmed that Japan considers Vietnam an important partner in its policy in the region.

Agreeing with Mai’s proposals, PM Fumio stressed that cooperation with Vietnam holds significance for Japan and wanted the two sides to further step up bilateral ties in the new situation.

Leaders of the Japanese political parties vowed to keep supporting the development of relations between the two nations and discussed measures to strengthen ties with the CPV.



They also highly evaluated contributions of the Vietnamese community to the economic-cultural and social life of Japan, pledged to continue supporting the community and wished that more Vietnamese students and graduates would come to Japan in the near future.

Earlier, the Vietnamese delegation visited Yamanasi prefecture, met with Governor Nagasaki Kotaro and toured several local hi-tech agriculture establishments./.