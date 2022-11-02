Seoul concert marks anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations
The 39th Republic of Korea (RoK) International Music Festival was held at the Seoul Arts Centre on November 1 evening as part of the activities to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties.
The concert was performed by renowned artists from both countries.
Under the baton of Japanese conductor Tetsuji Honna, the festival featured performances by the Vietnam National Symphony and Ochestra’s members, Vietnamese pianist Nguyen Viet Trung, and Korean violinist Han Soo-jin.
The culture ministers of Vietnam and the RoK sent letters of greetings to the event, in which they affirmed commitments to boost cultural exchanges through art activities.
Through these activities, the two countries’ young generations have opportunities to promote cooperation and innovation, contributing to tightening the bilateral friendship and solidarity for peace and prosperity, they wrote in their letters./.