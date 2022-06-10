Seoul workshop looks to welcome more Korean tourists back to Vietnam
Vietnam’s aviation and tourism were promoted at a workshop themed “Rediscover Vietnam” in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), on June 9.
Addressing over 80 representatives of Korean organisations, tourism companies, and partners, Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung said Vietnam is a safe and attractive destination for international tourists after it removed all restrictions on foreign visitors.
As all barriers were lifted, tourism is a highly potential field for cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, he said, perceiving that with efforts to improve service quality and open new tours, Vietnam will soon welcome 4.3 million Korean visitors like in the pre-pandemic period, and the number of Vietnamese tourists to the Northeast Asian country will also return to pre-pandemic levels in a short period of time.
Ryu Chang-ho, CEO of Hana Tour - the largest travel firm in the RoK, said Vietnam is one of the favourite destinations of Korean people, who often choose its coastal places such as Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ha Long to spend their holidays with their families.
Recommending Vietnam widely publicise information about anti-pandemic measures to facilitate tourism promotion and tour opening, he noted as both the quantity and frequency of international flights are gradually being resumed, Hana Tour is launching many attractive tours to Da Nang, Phu Quoc, and many other destinations of Vietnam this June.
Jin Kyoung-wook from Mode Tour also pointed to the need for more pandemic safety information from Vietnam so that Korean tourists can comfortably choose the Southeast Asian nation for their holidays.
European tours have been fully booked but trips to Southeast Asia have yet to recover as expected despite close proximity and reasonable prices. Given this, it is necessary to advertise Vietnam as a safe destination free of COVID-19 dangers more strongly, according to Jin.
“Rediscover Vietnam” was part of a series of activities held by Vietnam Airlines to attract Korean tourists to the country.
The national flag carrier is operating four routes to the RoK, namely Seoul - Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, together with Pusan - Hanoi. It will reopen Seoul - Nha Trang and Pusan - HCM City flights in July./.