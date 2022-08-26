Society Vinh Long seeks to improve lives of ethnic minority people The Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long is taking measures to promote the potentials of ethnic minority areas to develop them comprehensively and sustainably.

Society Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has new leader Bui Quang Huy, born in 1977, an alternative member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) Central Committee, has been elected as the First Secretary of the HCMYU Central Committee for the 11th tenure (2017-2022) on August 25.

Society More donations sent to help Cuba address fuel depot fire Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Sinh and representatives of Vietnamese enterprises visited the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi on August 25 to send donations to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire.