Society HCM City seeks to boost technology transfer from universities Huynh Kim Tuoc, managing director of the Saigon Innovation Hub's (SiHub) Start-up Support Centre under the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, affirmed Vietnam holds tremendous potential for technology development and transfer thanks to its highly qualified experts and intellectuals with rich experiences in this field, especially young and talented human resources at universities.

Society Vietnamese, British agencies coordinate in identifying fire victims The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK will continue to actively coordinate with Vietnamese and British competent agencies in the identification of victims in a blaze in Greater Manchester on May 7.

Society Hanoi prepares for 3.7 billion USD Ring Road No.4 project The Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee, on Friday, had a meeting with authorities of neighbouring provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh to discuss the implementation of the all-important Ring Road No. 4 project.