Society Workshop highlights need for Innovation index framework in public sector The Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organised a workshop in Hanoi on August 3 on the innovation index framework in the public sector in Vietnam.

Society Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 inaugurates obstetrics clinic Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 of Vietnam, which perform duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bentiu, has inaugurated an obstetrics clinic, according to the Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations.