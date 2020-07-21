Society Over 300 citizens flown home from Taiwan (China) More than 300 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Taiwan (China) on a flight of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 20.

Society NA Chairwoman visits policy beneficiary families in Quang Nam, Da Nang National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 20 visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families in Da Nang city and central Quang Nam province on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Vietnam Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Society Vietjet continues to conduct flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home Following the direction of the Government, Vietjet has cooperated with Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad to bring Vietnamese citizens home in response to the citizens’ wishes and in line with the country’s quarantine capacity.

Society New Zealand helps improve Vietnam’s vocational training An agreement on enhancing cooperation in the field of vocational education and training and skills development between Vietnam and New Zealand was signed in Hanoi on July 20.