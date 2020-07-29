Business Vietnam may surpass Thailand in rice export Vietnam may surpass Thailand in rice export this year thanks to its competitive price and the removal of rice export quota, experts have said.

Business Start-ups discuss ways to overcome COVID-19 The complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam as well as around the world has had large influence among enterprises, especially start-ups.

Business Vietnam, Argentina boost economic, trade cooperation An online conference on Vietnam – Argentina cooperation, particularly in trade and economy, took place on July 28 with the participation of officials from Argentina’s foreign ministry and large provinces and cities.