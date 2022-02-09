Business HCM City in need of 44,800-55,600 workers after Tet As Ho Chi Minh City applies flexible measures to adapt to the new normal and curb the spread of COVID-19, firms are rolling out recruitment plans after Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with about 44,800-55,600 vacant positions to be filled.

Number of HCM City-based firms resuming operations skyrockets 500pct The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has announced that 4,850 businesses in the city resumed their operations in January, up 36.3 percent year-on-year, and nearly 500 percent month-on-month.

Reference exchange rate continues upward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,410 VND/USD on February 9, up 14 VND from the previous day.

Infographic International arrivals to Vietnam up 11.2% in January Vietnam welcomed over 19,700 international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 per cent year on year, mainly due to the pilot tourism programmes and resumption of regular flights, according to the General Statistics Office.