Politics Respect-paying ceremony for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu starts The respect-paying ceremony for Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu, who passed away on August 7 at the age of 89, started on August 14 morning at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi as national mourning etiquette.

Politics Flag hoisted at half-mast to commemorate former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu A ceremony was held at 6am on August 14 to hoist the national flag at half-mast at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi to commemorate former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu who passed away on August 7.

Politics More condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing Foreign leaders extended their condolences to Vietnamese Party, State and people and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu over his passing.

Politics Deputy PM, FM Pham Binh Minh holds talks with Saudi Arabian FM Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on August 13 held phone talks with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss measures to boost relations between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.