Sci-Tech Binh Dinh hosts “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” conference Experts involved in astrophysical, space and laboratory plasmas and young researchers from 25 countries worldwide have gathered at the 7th edition of the series “Magnetic Fields in the Universe” that is taking place in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, from February 16-22.

Society HCM City scales up smart city development project to all districts The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has urged all districts to conduct programmes on smart city development, with specific targets, roadmaps and implementation measures suited to the characteristics of individual locality.

Sci-Tech Thousands to attend ITU Digital World 2020 Thousands of delegates from telecoms and IT firms and State management agencies from more than 100 countries and territories worldwide will attend ITU Digital World 2020 (DW20), slated for September 6-9 in Hanoi, heard a seminar in the capital city on February 13.

Sci-Tech Viettel targets to attract 10 million more 4G subscribers in Vietnam The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) has set a goal of attracting an additional 10 million 4G subscribers in Vietnam this year, up to 62 percent compared to 43.5 percent last year.