Chairman of the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

However, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Commission Duong Thanh Binh, who presented the report, said the collection and summarisation of voters' petitions and opinions has failed to meet the deadline as stipulated by the law.He added that even when ministries and centrally-run agencies have taken measures to address problems raised by voters, the progress in settlement is slow, causing upset among voters and further complaints.Notably, some legal regulations which were approved by the legislature in its previous tenure have not been enforced yet as some ministries are sluggish in issuing guidance documents.Chairman Binh urged NA agencies to further enhance supervisions over the issuance of legal regulations, and NA deputy delegations to improve the quality of petition collection, classification and settlement./.