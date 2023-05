At the 15th National Assembly’s ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 22. (Photo: VNA)

Up to 2,589 out of the 2,593 petitions of voters sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th National Assembly (99.8%) have been handled, according to a report on supervision results of the settlement of petitions presented at the legislature’s ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.Among the petitions, the NA and its agencies cleared up all of the 91 petitions addressed to them, while the government, ministries and centrally-run agencies responded to 2,466 out of the 2,469 petitions meant for them, and the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy addressed all of the 20 petitions in their realms.Voters lauded the legislative body’s strong, comprehensive operational reform which they said has been conducted in an increasingly democratic, public and transparent fashion.The report noted that the settlement of voters' petitions by the government, ministries and centrally-run agencies has contributed to removing obstacles to socio-economic development, ensuring social order and safety, improving people’s living standards and raising public confidence.