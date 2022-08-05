Environment Environment sector asked to harmonise economic development-environmental protection relations Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on August 4 asked the environment sector to make breakthrough changes in mindset and enhance public awareness of sustainable and environmentally-friendly lifestyle, thus harmonising the relationship between economic development and environmental protection.

Environment Tropical depression to bring rains to coastal areas A low-pressure area has developed into a tropical depression in the northern area of the East Sea, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meterological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment JICA-funded project helps Da Nang enhance waste classification at source A workshop was held in the central city of Da Nang on August 2 to kick off the second phase of a project on waste classification at source and waste recycling funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the locality.

Environment Solar-powered cameras proposed in Hon Mun for coral protection The People's Committee of Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa has proposed to install solar-powered cameras to monitor and protect coral in Hon Mun Area after severe coral bleaching was reported there.