Seven blue whales spotted off south-central Vietnamese coast
A total of seven blue whales have been seen swimming off the coast of De Gi beach in Phu Cat district in the south central province of Binh Dinh.
The sea mammals typically weigh roughly one to two tonnes for each small one and as heavy as 20 tonnes for each big one, with the creatures spotted swimming between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on August 4, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Do Thanh Toan, also known as Tommy Toan, a 37-year-old witness, said that the blue whales seemed to be hunting close to the shore.
This comes after Toan found two blue whales in the waters off Hon Trau Island on July 26, an area which is 45 minutes by canoe from De Gi beach.
Blue whales being spotted close to De Gi beach is a rare phenomenon over recent years, particularly as local fishermen consider them to be signs of good luck./.