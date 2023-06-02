Business Infographic Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year, with export revenue standing at over 136 billion USD and import revenue at more than 126 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic May CPI inches up 0.01% The May consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.01% compared to April, primarily due to increases in the price of food, electricity, and water, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030 Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.

Business Infographic State Bank of Vietnam tops public administration reform index 2022 According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement on April 19, 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam secured the top position on the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) 2022.