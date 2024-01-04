Infographics Infographic Vietnamese people ranked 7th in Asia in English proficiency Vietnam has improved its global ranking in English proficiency, ranking 58th out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries, up 2 places compared to 2022, according to the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) from Education First (EF).

Infographics Infographic Ten Vietnamese cuisine, specialties set new Asian records The Asian Records Organisation in early December 2023 officially established 10 new Asian Records for Vietnamese cuisine and specialties in conformity with the Asian culinary and specialty record criteria.

Infographics Infographic Hanoi among top 100 best cities in the world in 2024 Hanoi has been listed among the top 100 best cities in the world in 2024. The capital city is 96th overall in the World’s Best Cities and the only representative from Vietnam.