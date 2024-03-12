Seven countries establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam
Following the recent announcement of Vietnam and Australia upgrading their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, Vietnam now boasts such partnership with a total of seven countries.
