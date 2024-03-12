Infographics Infographic Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership Since the establishment of diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955), the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship has enjoyed positive developments across various fields. In 2013, the two countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership.

2023 GDP growth estimated at 5.05% Vietnam's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 is estimated to have increased 5.05% compared to 2022, surpassing only the growth rates posted in 2020 and 2021 during the 2011-2023 period.

Hanoi-HCM City: World's fourth busiest domestic air route in 2023 Air travel data provider OAG has released its rankings of the 10 busiest domestic air routes in the world during 2023. The Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh City route secured fourth position, serving more than 10.88 million passengers, behind three routes in the Republic of Korea and Japan.