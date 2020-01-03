Culture - Sports Vietnam continues to seek UNESCO’s heritage recognition Competent agencies are compiling dossiers for Xoe Thai dance and Cham pottery making art to seek UNESCO’s recognition, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 3.

Culture - Sports After SEA Games, swimmer Tran Tan Trieu hits open waters It was wavy and windy when Tran Tan Trieu looked around Subic Bay. Not an ideal day for a swim, but he still comfortably won the men’s 10km swimming at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines in December.

Culture - Sports Ethnic groups celebrate New Year with various activities Numerous cultural and arts activities are taking place at the Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism in Hanoi from January 1-31, helping visitors more understand traditional cultural features and celebrations of the new year of ethnic groups.