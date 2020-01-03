Seven historic sites, attractions earn national special relic status
The Prime Minister has decided to grant the national special relic status to seven historic sites and attractions in the northern and central regions of Vietnam.
Mu Cang Chai terraced fields is among seven new national special relic sites. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has decided to grant the national special relic status to seven historic sites and attractions in the northern and central regions of Vietnam.
They include Chi Lang historical relic in Chi Lang district, Lang Son province; Xuong Giang Victory historic relic in Bac Giang city, Bac Giang province; Non Nuoc Mountain historic relic and scenery in Ninh Binh city, Ninh Binh province; Sam Son historic relic and scenery in Sam Son city, Thanh Hoa province; Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province; Dai Phung Temple in Dan Phuong district, Hanoi; and Hai Ba Trung temple and pagoda, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi.
The PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities to take responsibility for management of the relics and attractions in accordance with the law on cultural heritage./.