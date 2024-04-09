Seven incumbent, former officials with wrongdoings expelled from Party
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 9 discussed and imposed disciplinary measures on some Party members committing wrongdoings in the provinces of Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, Ha Giang, and Gia Lai.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on April 9 discussed and imposed disciplinary measures on some Party members committing wrongdoings in the provinces of Vinh Phuc, Quang Ngai, Phu Yen, Ha Giang, and Gia Lai.
The Secretariat looked into the cases of Le Duy Thanh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province; Dang Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai province; Cao Khoa, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai province; and Pham Dinh Cu, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Yen province.
The cases of Ha Hoang Viet Phuong, member of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and head of the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks Authority; Nguyen The Binh, member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of and Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ha Giang province; and Nguyen Tu Son, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Education and Training of Gia Lai province also came under discussion.
Considering the proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat perceived that the abovementioned individuals showed degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; seriously violated the Party’s rules and the State’s law while performing their assigned tasks; and infringed the regulations on the things Party members must not do and on the responsibility for setting good examples, thus leading to very serious consequences, stirring public concern, and causing very negative impact on the prestige of local Party organisations and administrations.
Given the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of their wrongdoings and pursuant to the Party’s regulations on disciplinary measures for violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel all the seven individuals from the Party.
It also requested relevant agencies to impose timely administrative disciplinary measures that match the Party's disciplinary measures./.
The Secretariat looked into the cases of Le Duy Thanh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province; Dang Van Minh, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai province; Cao Khoa, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai province; and Pham Dinh Cu, former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of and former Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Yen province.
The cases of Ha Hoang Viet Phuong, member of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board and head of the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Quang Ngai Industrial Parks Authority; Nguyen The Binh, member of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of and Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ha Giang province; and Nguyen Tu Son, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Education and Training of Gia Lai province also came under discussion.
Considering the proposals from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat perceived that the abovementioned individuals showed degradation in political thought, morality, and lifestyle; seriously violated the Party’s rules and the State’s law while performing their assigned tasks; and infringed the regulations on the things Party members must not do and on the responsibility for setting good examples, thus leading to very serious consequences, stirring public concern, and causing very negative impact on the prestige of local Party organisations and administrations.
Given the content, nature, level, consequences, and causes of their wrongdoings and pursuant to the Party’s regulations on disciplinary measures for violating Party members, the Secretariat decided to expel all the seven individuals from the Party.
It also requested relevant agencies to impose timely administrative disciplinary measures that match the Party's disciplinary measures./.