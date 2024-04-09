Politics Cooperation between agencies of Vietnamese, Chinese legislatures promoted Head of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee's Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh had a working session with Chairman of the Deputies Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Guo Zhenhua in Beijing on April 9 within the framework of the official visit to China by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend condolences to Mozambique over shipwreck Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 9 cabled a message of condolences to Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi over a shipwreck off the northern coast of Mozambique that left more than 100 people dead and missing.

Politics Friendship parliamentarians groups of Vietnam, China pledge close cooperation The Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China held a working session on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China.

Politics Fronts of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam reinforce cooperation The Presidents of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM), the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC), and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) gathered at their 5th conference in Vientiane on April 9.