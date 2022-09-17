World Thailand’s GDP growth in 2022 expected at 3% The Siam Commercial Bank (SCB)’s Economic Intelligence Centre (EIC) has readjusted up its projection for Thailand’s GDP growth at 3% this year and 3.7% in 2023, thanks to the recovery of tourism and private consumption.

World ASEAN, UNOPS cooperates in fighting marine plastic pollution ASEAN and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have signed an agreement to support ASEAN member states in combating marine plastic pollution through the joint implementation of the World Bank’s 20 million USD grant project: Southeast Asia Regional Program on Combating Marine Plastics (SEA-MaP).

ASEAN ASEAN, India look for closer economic cooperation Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India on September 16 held the 19th consultation meeting on economic cooperation in Cambodia under the chair of Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak and India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel.

World Indonesia’s inflation could surpass GDP growth Indonesia could potentially record higher inflation than economic growth in the third quarter of this year, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on September 14.