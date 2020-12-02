Seven more COVID-19 cases reported
Vietnam confirmed seven more imported COVID-19 cases from 6pm on December 1 to 6pm on December 2, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam confirmed seven more imported COVID-19 cases from 6pm on December 1 to 6pm on December 2, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
They are under quarantine and treatment in hospitals in Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Can Tho, Hanoi, and Dong Nai.
As of December 2 afternoon, Vietnam had recorded a total of 1,358 infection cases, 693 of them locally transmitted. There were 553 new cases from July 25.
Six patients were given all-clear from the virus the same day, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,201.
Among the patients under treatment at medical establishments, five tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and 10 thrice. There have been 35 deaths related to the disease so far.
As many as 15,503 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 183 in hospitals, 14,472 in other establishments, and 848 at homes./.
They are under quarantine and treatment in hospitals in Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Can Tho, Hanoi, and Dong Nai.
As of December 2 afternoon, Vietnam had recorded a total of 1,358 infection cases, 693 of them locally transmitted. There were 553 new cases from July 25.
Six patients were given all-clear from the virus the same day, raising the total number of recovered cases to 1,201.
Among the patients under treatment at medical establishments, five tested negative to SARS-CoV-2 once, three twice and 10 thrice. There have been 35 deaths related to the disease so far.
As many as 15,503 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 183 in hospitals, 14,472 in other establishments, and 848 at homes./.