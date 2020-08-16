They were discharged from the hospital on the day and will be quarantined at home for the next 14 days in line with the Health Ministry’s regulations.



To date, a total of 456 people positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been given the all-clear, with 44 linked to the Da Nang pandemic epicenter.



As of August 16 afternoon, Vietnam has so far recorded 951 COVID-19 infections, including 334 imported cases and 24 fatalities related to this disease./.

VNA