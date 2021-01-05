Da Dia reef in Phu Yen province (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the recognition of seven special national relics, including the architectural relic of Ha Hiep communal house in Hanoi capital city’s Phuc Tho district.

The others include President Ho Chi Minh memorial complex in Thua Thien-Hue, Nguyen Xi tomb and temple in Nghe An, and Da Dia reef in Phu Yen in the central region; the Hiep Hoa Safety Zone II historic relic in Bac Giang and An Xa shrine in Hung Yen in the north.

The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu’s Cai Chanh base was also named in the list.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities are asked to manage the relics in line with the Law on Cultural Heritage.

With the new seven special national sites, Vietnam now has about 120 relics and landscapes granted with the status./