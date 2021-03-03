Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm of March 3, including two imported ones in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang and five found in the northern province of Hai Duong.



According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the imported cases were sent to quarantine immediately on February 28 after entering Kien Giang through the Ha Tien border gate. They are being treated at a medical centre in Ha Tien city.



Meanwhile, the five patients in Hai Duong were diagnosed positive for SARS-CoV-2 while undertaking quarantine at concentrated sites.



So far, the national count of COVID-19 cases has reached 2,482, including 1,566 domestically-transmitted cases.



The committee’s treatment sub-committee said a total of 1,898 patients have recovered so far.



Among active patients, 66 have tested for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 37 twice and 113 thrice.



Meanwhile, 59,081 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, with 540 in hospitals, 13,424 in State-designated quarantine establishments, and 45,117 at home./.