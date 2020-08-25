Seven new COVID-19 patients reported on August 25
Samples collected for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded seven more new cases of COVID-19, all in the central city of Da Nang, in the past 12 hours, raising the total number to 1029 as of 6pm on August 25, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Two patients, No 1023 and 1024, are residents in an area under lockdown in Hoa Tien ward, Hoa Vang district.
The other five are family members of patient 1017.
All the seven are being quarantined and treated at Hoa Vang temporary hospital.
A total of 71,821 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or came from pandemic-affected areas are under quarantine across the country.
Four COVID-19 patients were given the all-clear on August 25, taking the number of recovered patients to 592. There have been 27 fatalities. /.