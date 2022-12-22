Politics Vientiane get-together marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army Within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Defence Attaché Office and the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos coordinated with the Lao Ministry of National Defence to hold a get-together on December 22 in Vientiane for Lao military students who once studied in Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Thorough preparations made for deploying personnel to UN peacekeeping mission Vietnam is about to send four more officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, and thorough preparations are being made to help them successfully perform duties.

Politics Greetings extended on 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc cabled messages of greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.