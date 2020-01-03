World Infographic ASEAN – The world’s 6th largest economy The economy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has experienced an impressive growth rate from 3.3% in 1967 to 6.2% in 2016

ASEAN Infographic ASEAN at 50 After 50 years of establishment and development, ASEAN has proved its position as a strong organisation with wide connectivity and become an important partner of other nations.

Society Infographic Floods in northern Vietnam cause 41 million USD in damage Floods caused by heavy rains from August 1-6 in Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Son La, and Cao Bang provinces left 68 people died, injured or missing and caused economic losses amounting to 41.3 million USD.