Friday, January 3, 2020 - 15:22:32
Seven priorities of Vietnam at UN Security Council during 2020-2021
From January 1, 2020, Vietnam will officially assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.
VNA
Friday, January 03, 2020 14:26
VNA
Wild Himalayan cherry blossoms brighten Da Lat city
Hanoi flag pole in Ca Mau province
Pho – highlight in Hanoi’s culinary delights
Son Doong cave decked out in Alan Walker’s MV
Christmas atmosphere spreads everywhere
Southwest border defence war and joint victory of Vietnam and Cambodia
Pol Pot regime launches a full-scale division-level attack on Vietnam’s southwestern border on April 30, 1977.
Politics
Infographic
33rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings
World
Infographic
Vietnam affirms its role in ASEAN
ASEAN
Infographic
ASEAN-India economic cooperation thriving
World
Infographic
ASEAN – The world’s 6th largest economy
The economy of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has experienced an impressive growth rate from 3.3% in 1967 to 6.2% in 2016
ASEAN
Infographic
ASEAN at 50
After 50 years of establishment and development, ASEAN has proved its position as a strong organisation with wide connectivity and become an important partner of other nations.
Society
Infographic
Floods in northern Vietnam cause 41 million USD in damage
Floods caused by heavy rains from August 1-6 in Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Son La, and Cao Bang provinces left 68 people died, injured or missing and caused economic losses amounting to 41.3 million USD.
World
Infographic
Overview of ASEAN
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)'s economic growth speed is relatively high compared to other regions in the world.
