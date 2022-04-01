Society Infographic Vietnam plants 1 billion trees to go green Of the figure, around 690 million trees will be planted in urban and rural areas and 310 million in protected, special and production forests.

Society Infographic Three Vietnam tourist cities among world's 100 greatest places Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc have made it onto the global list of 100 greatest places to explore on Earth as voted by Time magazine.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.