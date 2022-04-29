In the list, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Ton Duc Thang University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology are in the group of 601-800 while Phenikaa University is among 801-1,000.

The three new institutions that are on this year’s list are Duy Tan University and National Economics University and FPT University.

All the universities received high rankings for achievements relating to the eighth Sustainable Develop Goals – economic growth and decent work for all. Of these, Hanoi University of Science and Technology got the highest position with 70.3 point.

This is the fourth year THE Impact Rankings released the ranking following the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the UN, which call for global action to build a peaceful, fair and prosperous society./.

VNA