Hanoi (VNA) – Seven Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2022 released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on April 28.

In 2020, only two Vietnamese education institutions were on the list and the figure was double last year.



Of them, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi), Ton Duc Thang University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST) are in the group of 601-800 while Phenikaa University is among 801-1,000.



The three new institutions that are on this year’s list are Duy Tan University and National Economics University (601-800) and FPT University (801-1,000).





Ranking of Vietnamese higher education institutions in THE Impact Rankings. (Source: timeshigher education .com)

All the universities received high rankings for achievements relating to the eighth Sustainable Develop Goals (SDG) – economic growth and decent work for all. Of these, HUST got the highest position with 70.3 point.



Only VNU-Hanoi gained high rankings for the fourth SDG – quality education with 63.1 points.



This is the fourth year THE Impact Rankings released the ranking following the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, which call for global action to build a peaceful, fair and prosperous society.



A total 1,406 higher education institutions participated in the latest rankings./.