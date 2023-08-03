Seven-month budget collection from export-import down nearly 20%
State budget collection in the first seven months of this year stood at 211.23 trillion VND (8.89 billon USD), equivalent to 49.7% of the estimate, down 19.6% year-on-year, the General Department of Vietnam Customs reported on August 3.
The total export-import value in July reached 57.07 billion USD, a month-on-month increase of 2.3%. However, the seven-month figure, at 374.36 billion USD, was down 13.8% from the same period last year.
The department has taken measures to facilitate trade and raise the efficiency of State management in order to achieve the budget collection estimate of 425 trillion VND assigned by the National Assembly.
The department said it will continue its close coordination with ministries and agencies in implementing the national and ASEAN single window mechanisms, promoting logistics services and further facilitating trade in the time ahead./.