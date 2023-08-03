Business Vietnam Medipharm Expo opens in HCM City The 21st international medical, hospital, and pharmaceutical exhibition – Vietnam Medipharm Expo 2023 opened on August 3 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of more than 400 businesses from 22 nations and territories.

Business Vietnamese firms warned about export scams to Canada The Vietnam Trade Office in Canada has warned Vietnamese businesses about export scams by some individuals misrepresenting themselves as major Canadian companies.

Business Nghi Son refinery's maintenance leads firms to import petroleum products Major petroleum enterprises are planning to increase petrol imports to compensate for the shortage of petroleum supply due to the temporary closure of Nghi Son Refinery for maintenance from August 25.