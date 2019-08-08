Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The fishery export value in the first seven months of 2019 was estimated at nearly 4.7 billion USD, down 1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Farm Produce Processing and Market Development.Japan, the US, China and the Republic of Korea were the top four importers of Vietnam’s fishery products in the period. In combination they accounted for 55.9 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s total fishery export revenue.Meanwhile, strong growth was recorded in shipments to Mexico (21.3 percent), Taiwan (16.6 percent), Malaysia (13.2 percent) and Japan (11 percent).The department noted that shrimp export to the EU, the largest importer of Vietnamese shrimp, in the first half of this year reduced by 25.9 percent year on year to 300 million USD.However, the department hoped that shrimp shipments to this market would rebound under the impact of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which was signed in Hanoi on June 30 this year and is expected to take effect in the time ahead after being approved by EU member states.Under the EVFTA, import tariffs on several kinds of Vietnamese shrimp products would be reduced to 0 percent.-VNA