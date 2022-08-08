Business PM chairs third session of national committee on digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the third meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation on August 8 to assess digital transformation pace in the first six months of 2022 and outline tasks for the time ahead.

Business Petrolimex applies solutions to cope with big fluctuations in petrol prices The Vietnam National Petroleum Group ((Petrolimex) is adopting a range of solutions in order to complete production and business targets of the third quarter and the entire year of 2022 in the context of unforeseeable fluctuations in petrol prices.

Business Hanoi adopts five-year public investment plan The People’s Council of Hanoi has approved a resolution on middle-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period.