Seven-month index of industrial production up 11.2%
Hanoi (VNA) - The index of industrial production (IIP) in July was estimated to increase by 1.6% over the previous month and by 11.2% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
The rise was thanks to a further reopening of the economy in the wake of COVID-19 disruptions.
Output growth accelerated for most components, including manufacturing (12.8% against 9.9% in June); electricity and gas supply (8.7% against 5.5% in June); and waste treatment (9.2% against 6.3% in June).
In contrast, mining output fell 1.5%, reversing from a 5.1% growth in June./.