Seventh Argentine Week in Hanoi "Celebrating our friendship"
Argentine cuisine (Photo courtesy of the Argentine embassy)Hanoi (VNA) - The Embassy of Argentina to Vietnam is organising the 7th edition of the Argentine Week in Hanoi under the slogan "Celebrating our friendship" from May 23-28, aiming to continue bringing Argentina closer to Vietnam and its peoples through political dialogue, trade and culture.
The event, held in the framework of the excellent relations between Argentina and Vietnam, the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership in force since 2010 and on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations that will occur in 2023, will consist of three main activities.
The Week will kick off with the celebration of "Argentine Beef and Wine Day" on May 23 at the restaurant "Los Fuegos - Argentinian Steak en Grill" (located in the heart of the Tay Ho district) of the renowned Argentine Chef Emilio Fusé.
The Argentine Beef and Wine day is an Argentine gastronomy promotion event organized by the Argentine Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City since 2014. On this occasion, the participants will have the opportunity to taste a selection of the highest quality Argentine cheese, seafood, beef, wine and dulce de leche. The Beef and Wine Day will count with the participation of entrepreneurs, executives of hotels, the gastronomy industry, retail, importers and distributors, among others, as well as selected personalities from Hanoi and from the expat community.
The companies and institutions sponsoring promoting their products are: the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute (IPCVA),the Restaurant “Los Fuegos Argentinian Steak and Grill”, Del Plata – Argentina Market, Food Source International, Warehouse, Daloc, Red Apron , TBN, Huy Phong, San Ignacio and Pampa Cheese.
During Argentine Week, the Restaurant "Los Fuegos Argentinian Steakand Grill” will be offering the “Asado Criollo” menu, based on the traditional Argentine barbecue cuisine, to accompany the celebrations.
On May 25, the Argentine Embassy will commemorate the 212th anniversary of the May Revolution, a key date in the Argentine independence process which led to the establishment of the Primera Junta, the first National Government, on May 25, 1810.
On this occasion, a reception will be held at the Official Residence of the Argentine Republic with the participation of Authorities and Officials of Vietnamese Government, the Diplomatic Corps and personalities from local affairs.
The closing event of the 7th Argentine Week in Hanoi" will be the Argentine Tango and Gastronomy Festival that will take place on May 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Octogonal House of the Ly Thai To Flower Garden in Hoan Kiem district.
The Argentine Tango and Gastronomy Festival will be open to the public and its main attractions will be Tango shows and classes in charge of the following Hanoian Tango clubs: Tango Hanoi, El Cielo Tango and La Boca Tango. Throughout the evening there will be dance demonstrations and basic steps will be taught to the public.
The Octagonal House will be surrounded by gastronomy booths and Argentine products. Dishes based on the typical "Argentine barbecue" will be presented by the Restaurant Los Fuegos, accompanied by Argentine wines from Warehouse and Da Loc. People will also be able to taste the popular "churros with dulce de leche".
Matéa, the first Vietnamese company to distribute Yerba Mate (a traditional and popular Argentine infusion) in Vietnam, will also be present with its products.
The Argentine company Arcor, a world leader in the food industry, will present its “Saladix” snacks, very popular in Argentina.
The Argentine Embassy will have its official stand with touristic and cultural information about the natural beauties that travellers can find in the South American country./.